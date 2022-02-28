BELMONT — Bernadette A. Vachon, 56, a lifelong resident of Belmont, passed away peacefully after a long period of declining health on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at her home.
Bernadette was born June 13, 1965 in Laconia, to the late Peter J. Vachon Jr. and Theresa (Dunn) Vachon.
She was a lifelong participant of St. Joseph's Church in Belmont and a regular attendee at Saturday evening services, where she would sign the Our Father. She loved music and would often be heard singing around the house, "You are my Sunshine" and songs from the musical Annie, "The Sun will come out Tomorrow." She loved arts and crafts, watching her favorite TV shows and movies, playing cards, doing sign language, and reading Bible stories.
Growing up, Bernadette enjoyed riding her bike, bowling, beach days, and swimming. She participated in the Special Olympics, Laconia Lakers Team, for many years and won numerous awards and medals. She enjoyed summer camp and other events with her friends from the team. Bernadette attended school in Belmont, Laconia, and Concord, where she enjoyed learning and was proud of her academic achievements.
Family was important to Bernadette. She especially loved her many nieces and nephews and looked forward to holidays, celebrations, barbecues, and all family get-togethers. Two of her favorites were playing Santa at the annual family Christmas party and of course, her June 13th birthday.
In later years, Bernadette was able to enjoy social events, activities, and services with the Lakes Region Community Services Council where she made many friends.
Most recently, care and comfort in her home was provided by the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse and Hospice Association to assist Amande with her care. The family would like to thank these organizations for their caring and support to Bernadette and to her family.
Bernadette leaves behind her brother Paul Vachon of Winnisquam; and her sisters, Amande Vachon Berwick of Belmont, Stella Flack of Laconia, Diana Gilbert and her husband Allan of Belmont, Joanna Drouin and her husband Larry of Belmont, and Rita Lamontagne and her husband Roger of Alton. She was predeceased by her parents; brother Peter Vachon; niece Miranda Leigh Doubleday; and brother-in-law John Flack.
Bernadette will always be remembered and missed deeply by her family. "She is Our Sunshine."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH, 03220.
Burial will be held in the spring 2022.
For those who wish, the family suggest memorial contributions in Bernadette's name be made to Special Olympics of New Hampshire, 650 Elm Street, #200, Manchester, NH 03101, Lakes Region Community Services, PO Box 509, Laconia, NH 03247, and/or Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 187 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
