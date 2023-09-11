Belinda L. Frechette, 52

Belinda Lee (Spaulding) Frechette, 52, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26. She passed peacefully at Concord Hospice surrounded by her loving and devoted husband, Roland, her mother Carolyn and her dog Winston.
Belinda was born in Laconia on June 22, 1971, to Carolyn Emerson Spaulding and Cary Leroy Spaulding. She had seven siblings, Jessica Goupil of Laconia, Robert Huckins of Warren, Donald Huckins of North Haverill, Jeana Luneau of Laconia, Jackie Combs of Meredith, Michelle Ide of Laconia and Cary Spaulding of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
When Belinda met her husband Roland she was a house painter. They knew when they met that they were soul mates. Roland describes Belinda to this day as the most beautiful, loving and caring woman he has ever met. She helped bring Roland to love the Lord as she did and would read the Bible to him often. When they got married Roland got baptized, and knowing how nervous he was, Belinda as loving as she is, got re-baptized. After they got married they enjoyed camping in the White Mountains, long walks and watching movies together. During this time she also worked at LRGH as a housekeeper.
Everyone who knew Belinda described her as the most loving, kind and forgiving person they have met and say they strive to have those same qualities. She was a talented artist and dabbled in sketches and watercolor. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs, as well as ocean trips, sunflowers and elephants. Belinda adored her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Jordann Chase and her husband Seth of Woodlands, Texas, Paige Morgan and her husband Justin of South Carolina, and Timmy Eichstaedt of Lexington, South Carolina; grandchildren, Joshua, Miles, Greyson, Myla, Nathan and Jacob. In addition to her husband, mother, children and grandchildren, Belinda is survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends who loved her very much.
The things Belinda cherished the most were her children. From the day they were born until the day she passed, they meant the world to her. On her last birthday she got the most precious birthday gift she could have received — a FaceTime call from all three of her children that lasted over three hours.
During the last days of her life, she asked Roland if it was okay to go be with the Lord and her dad, who had just recently gone to heaven before her. He said yes knowing that God-willing, he will join her someday. Roland says “Belinda was an angel from heaven and will be in my heart forever and always. I love you Belinda.”
Belinda was predeceased by her brother, Donald Huckins and her father, Cary Spaulding.
There will be no calling hours, but a small family and friends gathering will take place at a later date. Celebrate Belinda by being there for her husband, mother and children, as well as living by her example of loving the Lord and being kind to others.
