Belinda L. Frechette, 52

Belinda Lee (Spaulding) Frechette, 52, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26. She passed peacefully at Concord Hospice surrounded by her loving and devoted husband, Roland, her mother Carolyn and her dog Winston.

Belinda was born in Laconia on June 22, 1971, to Carolyn Emerson Spaulding and Cary Leroy Spaulding. She had seven siblings, Jessica Goupil of Laconia, Robert Huckins of Warren, Donald Huckins of North Haverill, Jeana Luneau of Laconia, Jackie Combs of Meredith, Michelle Ide of Laconia and Cary Spaulding of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

