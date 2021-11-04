Beatrice L. Smith Fligg, 92

GROTON — Beatrice Louise Smith Fligg, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Groton, born to Ernest and Ellen (Woodward) Matthews. Bea was a hard worker and devoted to her family. She was caretaker to her senior family members and later to her grandchildren. She worked at IPC in Bristol and as an adult care worker.
She loved to spend time in her flower gardens and enjoyed camping with her family.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Norris Smith and is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Norman) Willey of North Groton; those she raised, as her own, Joe Matthews of Hebron, and Judy Rodgers of Campton; step-children, Wesley Fligg of W. Ossipee; Richard Fligg of Groton; John Fligg of Ashland; James Fligg of Alexandria; and sister, Bonnie Albert of Groton; grandsons, Ryan (Alisha) Willey, Treva (Heather) Smith; granddaughter-in-law Sara Smith; great-grandchildren, Katie & Khloe Willey; step-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her son Ed Smith and grandson Darryl Smith.
Services - A celebration of life will be held Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol. Masks will be required for those attending the funeral services. Burial will be in the Pratt Cemetery in Hebron.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572 Laconia, NH 03247.
