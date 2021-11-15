Beatrice G. Vezina, 86

LACONIA — Our beloved mother and grandmother, Beatrice "Bea" G. Vezina, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Bea loved nothing more than being surrounded by her family. It is fitting that she passed while attending a family gathering. We are sure heaven is a little brighter now because of her smile.
Bea was born and raised in Dover, NH, on February 9, 1935, the seventh child of Joseph and Vezinalda (Brochu) Bernier.
She graduated from Dover High School in 1953. There, she made many lifelong friends who she cherished. Each year she was active in planning the annual Dover High School class reunion, an event she looked forward to for months. In Dover, Bea met and later married her high school sweetheart, Leon "Bud" Vezina. They had a long and loving marriage, first in Dover, then moving to Laconia in 1962, where they raised their two children. When the children were young, Bea served as both a Boy Scout and Brownie Troop Leader. For many years she worked at Grossmans in Gilford.
The simplest pleasures in life brought Bea great joy. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met, and her hands were never idle. Bea was a terrific cook who enthusiastically shared her baked goods and recipes. She was a detailed knitter who left a beautiful gift to those close to her by knitting them each a custom designed Christmas stocking. Bea was also a talented quilter who donated hundreds of hours creating quilts for at risk babies at Dartmouth Hospital through the St. Andre Bessette quilters group. Her involvement with this wonderful cause and dedicated group of friends brought her great joy. Beatrice was an active member of the St. Andre Bessette Church in Laconia. Bea will be lovingly remembered by many, especially her family who could not have asked for a more loving mom and grandmother.
She is survived by her two children, David Vezina and his wife Becky of Laconia, and Kathryn Beliveau and her husband Scott of Northfield. She is also survived by her four grandsons, Patrick Vezina, Nicholas Vezina, Michael Beliveau and his fiancé Nina Piccola, and James Beliveau and his wife Jessica; and her three great-grandchildren, Madison Vezina, Marc Vezina, and Zander Beliveau.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m., in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Following Calling Hours, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andre Bessett Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.