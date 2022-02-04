Barbara Thomas, 95

LACONIA — Barbara "Bobbie" MacDonald Thomas, 95, of Leighton Avenue North, Laconia, died in Rutland, VT, on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
She was born in Stamford, CT, on September 26, 1926, the daughter of Robert Ralsey MacDonald and Elizabeth Taft MacDonald. Barbara had resided in Laconia since 1971 when husband Gordon became the first Medical Director at the then Lakes Region Mental Health Center.
Barbara, known by most as Bobbie, grew up in Darien, CT, received her nursing degree from University of Virginia Hospital School of Nursing in 1947, and her BA from New England College later in life, in 1978 at the age of 52. While in Charlottesville, VA, she worked as Head Nurse of the UVA Hospital Psychiatric Unit, UVA Student Health nurse and as a Pediatric office nurse. It was at UVA where Bobbie met future husband Gordon who was completing his residency in psychiatry. They married in 1948.
After living in Morocco where Gordon served as an Air Force Captain during the Korean conflict, the family moved to Connecticut where Gordon opened a private practice in psychiatry. Bobbie was active in the Junior League of Stamford-Norwalk and President of the Stamford Hospital Auxiliary. She also worked as a general duty nurse at the Stamford Hospital and as a school nurse in Darien. After raising a family for 14 years in Stamford/Darien, CT, Bobbie and Gordon moved to Newport, VT, for three years where she was active in civic affairs and nursing.
After moving to Laconia in 1971, Bobbie immersed herself in numerous volunteer activities. She was involved with all aspects of the Congregational Church of Laconia, was a trustee for seven years and received the Churchmanship Award in both 1982 and 2009. Her other community service involvements included: the Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary in various capacities for over 25 years, Community Health and Hospice, of which she was one of the original organizers and facilitated the first Hospice training session, Taylor Community Board of Directors member, Human Relations committee/Refugee Resettlement program, Multicultural Market Day, HELP hotline, Lake Winnisquam Association, 20 year Red Cross volunteer, Lakes Region United Way, hospital volunteer, cancer support group volunteer, Got Lunch! and many more philanthropic groups.
Bobbie was on the Laconia Housing Board of Commissioners for over 20 years and a Selectman for Ward I for 13 years. Bobbie devoted her life to community service in her beloved Lakes Region. She received the Laconia Savings Bank Community Volunteer award in 1993, the Mary Butler chapter DAR Volunteer of the Year in 2004 and Genesis’ Helen Hollbrook Leadership and Service Award in 2007. She was delighted that The Taylor Home gift shop was named “Bobbie’s Place” in honor of her efforts to establish and run that shop.
Bobbie’s generosity, caring, compassion, never-ending optimism, selflessness, humility, graciousness, incomparable hostess skills, inquiring mind and zest for life were an inspiration to her family and her friends of all ages.
She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Gordon Clark Gregory Thomas in 2005. Survivors include daughter Deborah Thomas Robinson of Poultney, VT, daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Thomas and William E. Dyer of Bluffton, SC; grandsons, James (wife Jaime), Scott (wife Adina) and Geoffrey Robinson; five great-grandchildren; brother, George Taft MacDonald of Simpsonville, SC.; four nieces, a nephew and several grand nieces and nephews. Brother Robert Alexander MacDonald predeceased her in 2003.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregational Church of Laconia General Fund, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH 03246, to Granite VNA (formerly Central NH VNA & Hospice) , 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301, or to a charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
