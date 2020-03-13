LACONIA — Barbara Mary (Bushen) Paquette, 96, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020. She had been a resident of Forestview Manor for the past three years.
Barbara was the second daughter of five, born to Frederick H. and Elsie E. (Huxtable) Bushen in Barnstaple, Devon, England, on Nov. 16, 1923.
Barbara came to New Hampshire in 1946 to marry Roger Paquette, whom she had met in England when he was stationed there during World War II. During the war, she worked for Royal Mail and traveled around County Devon doing post office work. She and Roger were married over 70 years. He passed away in August 2017.
Barbara became a U.S. citizen in 1960. Together, she and Roger raised five children. They were active members of Sacred Heart Parish, now St. Andre Bessette Parish.
Barbara was active in many parish activities and was a longtime Girl Scout leader.
At various times of her life, she worked at Scott & Williams, N.E. Telephone, and Laconia State School.
She enjoyed knitting, reading, and travel. She and Roger lived in Florida for many winters.
Barbara is survived by her children, Roger Paquette and his wife, Linda Kizer-Paquette, of Oregon, Greg Paquette of Belmont, Antony Paquette of Laconia, Sally Dowie and her husband, John, of Gilford, and Stephanie Drake and her husband, Gary, of Sanbornton; three grandchildren, Andrea Drake, Allison Williams, and Graham Dowie, and their spouses; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Sally Castle, of Pershore, England; and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the Atlantic.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband and three sisters.
Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m., also at the Church. Burial will follow, also on Monday, March 16, at noon, at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
