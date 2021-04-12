ASHLAND — Barbara J. Libby, 84, died on March 13, 2021 at the Lafayette Center in Franconia following a period of declining health. Born in Mexico, Maine on December 20, 1936 she was the daughter of Charles A. and Iza [Doucette] Libby. She was raised and attended schools in Maine, eventually moving to Massachusetts and then on to Rhode Island.
Barbara moved to Ashland to be close to her brother Raymond. She resided in Ashland for many years. She was employed at Rochester Shoe Company in the shipping department for many years. Barbara was also employed by NH Ball Bearing. She enjoyed playing Bingo and other games, along with her gardening. She had many friends at the Lafayette Center where she was well cared for. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother Raymond Libby of Ashland; her brother Charles, Jr. of Maine; and her nieces, Debra Rae Purcell and Maxine Iza Libby.
She is survived by her nieces, Barbara Weatherwax and Joanne Sweeney, both of Massachusetts; her nephews, Raymond Libby Jr., Chris Libby, both of Massachusetts and Darryl Libby of Florida; several great-nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be held at Green Grove Cemetery Main Street in Ashland on Saturday April 17, 2021 at 2 pm.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.