FRANKLIN — Ashley Lynn (Hodgdon) Mansfield, 32 of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Laconia on July 11, 1988, the daughter of Anthony C. and Lisa L. (Brizer) Hodgdon. Ashley and her family lived in Attleboro, Massachusetts for three years before the family moved back to Franklin where she has lived for most of her life. Ashley loved to read fantasy novels, watch forensic files, spend time with her boys outside, fishing, swimming, going to the beach, and doing puzzles. She loved her pets; dogs, cats, rats, bearded dragons and snakes. She loved horses and hoped to have one again. She married Curtis A. Mansfield on November 15, 2008 at Franklin Falls Dam. She was predeceased by a paternal grandfather Richard E. Hodgdon and a maternal grandmother Elizabeth Brizer.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis A. Mansfield of Franklin; two sons, Xzavier A. and Bryson G. Mansfield of Franklin; her parents, Anthony C. and Lisa L. Hodgdon of Franklin; her brother, Anthony R. Hodgdon of Franklin; paternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Alice LaBonte-Hsu and Dick Hsu of Fallbrook, CA; paternal step-grandmother, Carol Hodgdon of Franklin; maternal grandfather, Cliff Brizer of Franklin; mother and father-in-law, Scott and Wendy Mansfield of Franklin; brother-in-law, Tyler B. Mansfield and wife Victoria of Laconia; sister-in-law, Ashley F. Truett and husband Tyler of Bristol; uncles, aunts, and many cousins.
A memorial service for Ashley will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory and to support the family can be made to GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3daffb60
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting Ashley's family.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
