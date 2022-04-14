SANBORNTON — Arthur W. Dowling Jr., 78, a resident of Sanbornton for most of his life, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at his home, with his family by his side after a short illness. He was born in North Stratford on September 17, 1943 the son of the late Arthur W. Dowling Sr. and Vivian (Cogley) Harding.
Arthur was a graduate of Franklin High School. Following graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Army military police during the Korean/Vietnam War.
He continued to serve his community for decades, first as the Fire Chief for the Town of Andover and later the Town of Sanbornton. He joined the Sanbornton Fire Department in 1977 and in 1985 he was promoted to Chief until his retirement in 1997. He was an active member of the Doric-Center Masonic Lodge #20 in Tilton for over 40 years, receiving the General John Sullivan Award in Bronze in August 2016. He was also a member of the Valley of Concord Scottish Rite Masonic Temple and the Bektash Shriners in Concord. He was a member of the American Legion Post #58 in Belmont.
He was employed by Watts Regulator in Franklin for 30 years. During his time there, he established many relationships that continued after his retirement.
His family includes his wife of 25 years, Patricia A. (Carter) Dowling of Sanbornton; his two sons, Stephen W. Dowling of Canterbury and Matthew W. Dowling of North Smithfield, RI; his three daughters, Bree Camber and her husband Ryan of Orange, Anita Verduzco and her husband Raul of Denver, CO and Cassandra Rivera and her husband Froylan of Bluffton, SC. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren; his sister, Kimberly A. Higgins and her significant other Joe Jancaitis of Manchester; and his brother, Mark Harding and his wife Doreen of Sanbornton; as well as many other close friends and extended family.
A Masonic Service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Doric-Center Masonic Lodge #20, 410 West Main St., Tilton, NH 03276. A private graveside service will be held immediately following. A celebration of his life will then be held from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Doric-Center Masonic Lodge. Memorial donations in memory of Arthur may be made to the Doric-Center Masonic Lodge #20, PO Box 354, Tilton, NH 03276.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
