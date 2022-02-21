BRISTOL — Archie A. Beaupre, 81, a real native, born February 17, 1941 at the hospital in Franklin. He was the youngest son of Irene (Fleury) and Albert Z Beaupre. He was later adopted by his stepfather Orvis Hopkins.
He is predeceased by his parents; his first wife; and older brother, Albert Z Beaupre Jr. He graduated from Bristol Memorial High School 1958. Served in the Air Force, 1958-1962, as a jet mechanic aircraft and engines on T-33’s, F-100’s, worked some on F101 and F102. Rank Airman 1st class. Served as Assistant Dock Supervisor on 50-hour periodic dock testing & inspection. Served in Texas, California, England, & Africa (Libya). He graduated from New Hampshire Vocational College, Laconia, (member of the 1st graduating class), dean’s list six out of six semesters. Graduated with an Associates Degree in Applied Science (Electronics).
Work history: He worked as a paper boy; laborer; cooks assistant & dishwasher (Camp Pasquaney); tumbler at IPC; drill press operator with Alan E. Estes; door assembler at Hudson Door; Stevens Woolen Mill; OC Inspector Royal McBee Typewriter Co; landscape laborer Chicago area; OC inspector Youngstown Sheet & Tub Co; OC Inspector & Electronic Tester Kinsman Organ Co (later Seeburg Organ); construction worker and six wheel dump truck operator various places; shipping and receiving clerk (later supervisor) CL Lund (later Larson IND) Engineering Electronic Technician Northeast Electronics (later northern Tele-com); repair and test technician Frame Diamond D.B.’s; engineering electronic technician Aerotronics (later supervisor)(later R&D Tech on special projects); engineering electronic technician with Walker Power; R & D test technician Hypertherm; and retired from rural letter carrier USPS.
In his younger days he loved skiing; skating; bowling; track; baseball; archery; basketball; tennis; swimming; golf; jogging 10 miles a day; motorcycling; horseback riding (owned Thunder ¾ Arabian ¼ Morgan); Boy Scouts 2nd class. Later Webelos leader & Scout Master with Cornerstone Training. Eating popcorn & ice cream was always a favorite pastime.
Archie was baptized a Catholic and received the sacraments of communion and confirmation, also served as an altar boy. As a teenager he joined the Federated Church (Methodist & Congregationalist) and became a leader of youth group. After the breakup of his first marriage, he became a born-again Christian, later spirit filled tongue talking Christian. He gave up hobbies and play toys to be more available for the work of God, but continued to eat popcorn and ice cream.
He has been involved with spiritual renewal groups, some as follows: Order of St. Luke; Tres Deas, Kairos (prison ministry); Full Gospel Business Man’s Fellowship International; Alpha Course, & various Pentecostal and Charismatic churches and prayer and bible study groups. As he moved around, he belonged to independent baptist churches at first, later small Pentecostal and Charismatic churches. Archie was always evangelizing in his travels and eventually became a deacon. Lately, he has been involved in ecumenical movements and small Pentecostal churches where he finds the spirit of God alive.
He leaves behind his son, Daniel Beaupre of Belmont; and two daughters (adopted), Simone and April Beaupre; his wife of 35 years, Robena L. (Thompson) Beaupre; and stepdaughters, Karen (lee) Estes and Linda Lee; sister and brother-in-law, John and Eleanor Morrison of Bristol; various cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Homeland Cemetery, Bristol at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Bring your own chairs and any instruments you can play. Lets Celebrate!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar St., Americus, Georgia 31709 or online at https://secure.habitat.org/.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.