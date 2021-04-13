BRIDGEWATER — Anthony John Cox, 32, of Mountain View Road, passed away after a long illness at his home, on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Anthony was born on July 9, 1988 in Franklin, NH, the son of Tammy (Cox) Braley.
He loved to watch NFL and NBA, but his most favorite sport being WWE. Anthony was a member and long time fan of ICP (Insane Clown Posse) for the past 18 years.
Anthony is survived by his mother, Tammy Braley and his grandfather, Ron Whyte. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Linda Whyte, who passed away in February of 2021.
There will be no services.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.