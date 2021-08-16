LACONIA — Annette M. Purcell, 63, of North Main Street, died on Sunday, August 9, 2021 at her home.
Annette was born on July 5, 1958, in Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Jeanette (Labbe) Richard.
Annette is survived by her son, James Purcell III; one brother, Eddie Richard; four sisters, Joann Crandell, Linda Riley, Barbara Richard, and Elain Patti; and her ex-husband, James Purcell. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by eight brothers, Joe Richard, Robert Richard, Lennie Richard, Wayne Richard, Ernie Richard, Arnie Richard, Benny Richard, and Franki Richard and three sisters, Caroline Richard, Susette Le Blance, and Janet Sturest.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 p.m., also in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.