Anne L. Leary, 72

FRANKLIN — Anne Lorraine Leary, 72, of Franklin, died at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith on May 21, 2022.
Anne was the daughter of Andrew and Lorraine (Ashton) Thorp. Anne was raised in Wilmington, Massachusetts, where she was the oldest of seven siblings whom she loved and remained dedicated to. When Anne was 21 she moved to Franklin to nanny four young motherless children and instinctively loved them dearly as they became her own. Throughout her life, Anne was devoted to her five children.
For many years Anne worked at Merrimack County Nursing Home. She enjoyed working with the residents in the activities department best of all. She was always active in the church and loved volunteering in the local communities.
Family members include her daughters, Denise Leary of Ashland, Yvonne Downes of Plymouth, and MaryAnne Moses of Hill; her grandchildren, Brandon Moses, Jaron Downes, Tyler Moses and Morgan Downes; her siblings, Elaine and Larry Summerlin of Oklahoma, Pat Groves of Maine, Terry Brabant of Massachusetts, Jimmy Thorp of Massachusetts and Jeanette and Alan Tibbetts of Maine.
Anne was predeceased by her parents; two sons and grandson, John F. Leary, Harold F. Leary Jr. and Bowen S. Downes.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Paul Church, School St., Franklin.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
