Andrew J. Patterson, 50

SANBORNTON — Andrew "Andy" James Patterson, 50, loving husband and father, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He resided in Sanbornton with his beloved wife Nicole.
Andy was born on August 25, 1971, in Indianapolis, IN, the son of James and Christine (Reid) Patterson.
Andy was a devout family man whose primary focus was on his wife, children, his home, and his dog Summer. He loved arranging many happy family Disney Vacations during which he entered each park at the opening hour and stayed until the close of the day.
He was well-loved by all of his family, extended family, neighbors, and business associates and his happy, fun personality was reflected in all areas of his life. He was very proud to be a graduate of Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical School and their Masters of Health Care Delivery Science program and worked tirelessly toward innovative health care initiatives at his places of employment. Andy enjoyed his life to the fullest and encouraged his family and friends to take part in all of his endeavors.
In addition to his wife Nicole, Andy leaves his son, Nicholas Patterson and his wife Erin; his daughter, Mariah Patterson; his parents, James and Christine Patterson; his brothers, Benjamin Patterson and his wife Cheryl, and Richard Patterson and his wife Carol; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Annette Lemay; his sister-in-law, Louise Casseres and her husband Marc; and several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A Calling Hour will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH, 03220.
A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at Saint Joseph Parish at 10:00 a.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
