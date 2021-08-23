FRANKLIN — André R. Laliberte, 44, a resident of Rockland, MA, passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2021. He was born in Laconia on August 9, 1977, son of Albert and Patricia (Jordan) Laliberte.
André graduated from Winnisquam Regional High School and Notre Dame College in Manchester. He later graduated from the University of New Hampshire where he received his graduate degree in Psychology. He worked as a social worker for many years in NH and MA. His last employment was at Northeast Health Services in Pembroke, MA as a Psychotherapist. He also had just begun his own private practice as a councilor for 14 to 40 year olds, specializing with the LGBTQ community.
André loved watching tennis matches like Wimbledon, listening to Madonna and attending her concerts. He loved celebrating the holidays with family, especially Christmas. He was a prolific reader, especially Stephen King and Anne Rice novels. He also loved to travel, having visited Paris, Amsterdam, London, Rome, Mia Rivera Mexico, Hawaii, Turks & Caicos, Canada, Charleston, Savanah and the Grand Canyon.
André was predeceased by his father, Albert Laliberte, his grandparents, Roy and Wanda Jordan and Robert and Jeanette Laliberte. He leaves his husband, Daniel Yarborough; his mother, Patricia (Jordan) Laliberte; his brother, Jonathan Laliberte; and his nephew, Colton Laliberte. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Leo and Robert Laliberte and Alfred Fecteau, Diane Jordan of Belmont, Judith and Chuck Flanders of Sanbornton, Daniel Jordan of Tilton, Thomas Jordan of Northfield, Bruce Jordan of Berwick, ME and Jan and Frank Andrus of Alton.
According to Andre's wishes there will be no calling hours held.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin.
Memorial donations in memory of André's, may be made to give.thetrevorproject.org.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
