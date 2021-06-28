MEREDITH — Alice Patricia Estey, 89, of Meredith, NH, passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 21,2021.
She was born on June 20, 1932 in Fall River, MA, then residing in Swansea MA, before retiring in Meredith, NH.
Alice was one of many talents, but the one she mastered the most was that of a seamstress. Alice developed her craft by working for Whitton Garments in Fall River, MA. After retiring from there she moved to Meredith, NH and continued her technique at the Meredith Village Cleaners. When the shop final closed, she continued on her own out of her home, doing work for the NH State Police and Steward’s Ambulance Service just to name a few. Not to mention the countless number of individuals who became life-long customers to have a piece of garment that either needed to be taken in or out or even if it needed a stitch here and there.
Alice is survived by three sons, David and Beverly Craveiro of Wentworth, NH, Scott Craveiro of Swanson MA, and Bruce and Amanda Craveiro of Pike, NH; and her beloved daughter, Barbara Craveiro of Meredith, NH. Also, Alice’s sister, Emily Booker of Oceansprings, Miss.
Alice also leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Davis and Ian Craveiro, Heather Donnelly and Justin and Jared Sebastino. Along with her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Sean, Kingston Craveiro and Eli Evan and Declan Sebastino and Henry and Lillian Fueatas.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at the Meredith Village Cemetery on RT. US 3 in Meredith, NH.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
