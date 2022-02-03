BELMONT — Alfred F. McCarthy, 85, passed from this world on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Veteran's Home in Tilton, after many years of declining health related to Alzheimer's dementia, with his wife by his side holding his hand.
Al was born in Lynn, MA, on October 6, 1936, to John J. McCarthy Sr. and Josephine (LaScola) McCarthy. He had two brothers, John J. McCarthy Jr. and Phillip T. McCarthy. He graduated from Lynn Trade High School where he learned the Machine Shop and Tool and Die trade. During high school, he was on the football and basketball teams. After graduation he was hired as an apprentice by Triangle Tool and Die where he honed his skills in that trade. Over the course of his career, he was awarded many certificates of achievement as well as a honorary Masters in Engineering.
He served in the US Army from 1959 until he was honorably discharged in 1964, mostly stationed at the Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL. Al's "army job" was a driver in the motor pool, and was assigned to transport foreign dignitaries around the base. He also drove huge missiles on trucks to various locations including parades in other states.
Al met his wife of 63 years, Judith A. Bragan in 1953 in Lynn, MA. They were married in 1959 and raised three children, Paul W., Leslie E., and Jason D. in Lynn until 1971, when Al was hired by Aavid Engineering Company of Laconia. The family relocated to an old farmhouse in Belmont, where they spent many years and significant resources repairing and maintaining the old house. Son Jason and his wife Sharon, now own the property, sharing the home with Judith, and they continue to spend much time and resources on maintaining the property.
In 1973, Al's soon-to-be best friend Wilber Phillips and Rev. Gillies came to visit following Al's back surgery. They told him about God's plan of Salvation and Al professed to accept Jesus Christ as his Savior. He attended and served for many years first at the First Baptist Church of Belmont, and later at the Evangelical Baptist Church in Laconia. Family was the highest priority to Al and his heart's desire and prayers were that all his children and grandchildren would come to know Jesus as their Savior.
For several years. Al helped H and C Wells with the 4H Drum and Bugle marching band, attending numerous parades and trips to the "Big E."
Al developed and had registered numerous patents as he worked to improve heat sink designs. He retired from Aavid in 1991, but continued to serve as an international consultant for a few more years. He also worked part-time as a handyman for the Mental Health Center.
Throughout the years, Al and his friend Wilber shared various farming adventures; growing acres of corn and green beans at times. Al also raised and sold turkeys, chickens, and pigs. His "city boy" heritage became more like the TV show "Green Acres."
Following retirement, Al shared ownership of a pizza shop in Concord with his son Paul. Their menu was mostly "Italian." Both were great cooks. They worked hard but were not able to stay open after a few years.
Al had a passion for gardening. His flower gardens were so beautiful that strangers driving by would stop to take pictures. Additionally, he was a skillful woodworker and spent many hours in his woodshop making beautiful furniture; hope chests for his granddaughters; as well as bedroom furniture for family members. He built his daughter Leslie's home in Gilmanton almost totally by himself. His skill in building and doing carpentry and woodworking was all self-taught. He studied and researched the projects he wanted to make, purchased the needed material, and completed his goals. He also enjoyed playing golf, eating cashews, Bosc pears and most other foods.
Al had never had a pet as a child, but loved them. Sugar, the St. Bernard, moved from Massachusetts with the family. After she passed, Al brought home another… Leo. Later he adopted Archie from the Humane Society and they became constant companions. Over the years, he took in many cats, often strays that stopped by for a snack and stayed for the rest of their lives. Al was a kind and gentle man. The staff at the Vet's home referred to him as a gentle giant with a great smile and sense of humor which described him well. His heart and love for all were as big as his huge hands!
As was predeceased by his parents and both brothers, many extended family and Archie. He is survived by his wife, Judith; two sons, Paul of NC, and Jason and his wife Sharon of Belmont; daughter, Leslie of OK; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Bragan and Mary McCarthy, both of Massachusetts.
At his request, there will be no calling hours or service.
Al's cremains will be scattered at a later date.
Those wishing to donate in Al's memory can contribute to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, or any other charity of choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.