Alberta E. Davidson, 99, died Tuesday May 24 2022 while hospitalized in Florida after a short illness.
She was born in Salisbury, NH on January 10, 1923, the daughter of Edward and Eva (Doucette) Rayno. She lived most of her life in Northfield, and together with her late husband George (Mitt) Davidson (d. 2008), they enjoyed their large, extended family life. Family, friends, cooking and being a “Grammy” to all were her greatest joys.
Alberta had worked in town for the J.P. Stevens Co., Tilton Leather Co. and Standard G.F.T., but her most important job was as Grammy. She loved her babysitting days — taking care of her many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and children of many families in the area. She was also a lifelong member of the VFW, American Legion Post 49 Auxiliary and Tilton-Northfield Fire Auxiliary.
She is predeceased by her brothers, Andrew and Albert Rayno; sisters, Irene Rayno and Cecile Dickinson; and two grandchildren, Diane Wentworth (d. 1983) and Merrill (Dee Dee) Wentworth (d. 1988), both of Weeki Wachee, FL. Surviving family members include daughter, Patricia (Davies) Wentworth of Weeki Wachee, FL; and sons, David Davies of Attleboro, MA and Richard Davies Sr. of Summerfield, FL; her grandchildren, living country wide, include Yvonne Rodrigues, Lisa Wentworth, John Wentworth, Rick Elliott, Valerie Lewis, Missy Bickford and Richard Davies Jr. She also has 19 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH on Monday June 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Tilton-Northfield Fire Dept., 12 Center St. Tilton, NH 03276 or American Legion Post #49 Auxiliary, 4 Park St., Northfield, NH 03276.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is in charge of the arrangements. For an online guestbook, please go to www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.