Alan Sumner Hann Jr., 45, who died on Tuesday, March 10th, at Concord Hospital.
Alan was born on April 24, 1974 in Concord, Massachusetts, the son of Alan Hann Sr. and Patricia (Little) Hann
Alan was predeceased by his devoted wife Rae Anne (Lachance) Hann in October of 2015.
Alan is survived by his loving parents Alan and Patricia Hann of Meredith; sister Lisa Maguire and her husband Patrick of Hampton, Virginia; sister Wendy Mills and her husband Jeff of Meredith; brother Corey Hann and his wife Lindsay of Meredith; proud and loving uncle to Bergen and Garren Maguire, Sumner & Sadie Mills and Lincoln and Parker Hann, step-sons Mark DeGara and Justin DeGara of Laconia; mother-in-law Beatrice Lachance-Emond of Laconia.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, June 19th, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, NH. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Laconia, NH.
A celebration of Alan's life will take place immediately following the church service at Pitman's Freight Room, 94 New Salem Street, Laconia, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Farnam Center, Webster Place, 27 Holy Cross Road, Franklin, NH. 03235.
