BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A. Harding Margeson passed away July 7, 2019.
He was born in Gilmanton, New Hampshire, and served in both World War II, receiving a Victory Medal, and the Korean Conflict.
Following his education at the University of New Hampshire, he moved to Rochester to join Eastman Kodak. He retired from Kodak after 31 years of service.
Harding had a curious and creative mind, developing, patenting and marketing a bookmark. He loved cards, golf, nature, history, ice cream and peanut butter, the stock market, and his family.
He was predeceased by his wife, Harmony, and their son, Barry.
Harding is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Ken) Kramer, and their children, Aaron and Lauren; and his daughter-in-law, Jennie, and children Samantha and Christopher.
At his request, services and interment were private at White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford.
To share a memory of Harding or send a condolence to the family, visit www.anthonychapels.com.
