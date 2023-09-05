MEREDITH — As the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association marks a historic 100-year milestone of serving the New Hampshire community, it recently announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer, Macgregor Morgan.
Morgan's extensive healthcare leadership spanning over two decades and his steadfast commitment to clinical excellence make him an invaluable addition to the organization's legacy.
Beginning his journey in the U.S. Army Reserves straight after high school, Macgregor's two-decade military service saw him actively deployed to other regions, including Iraq. His advocacy for fairness, equality and the principle of servitude has been the compass guiding his career.
Post military service, Morgan transitioned into nursing, acquiring a doctorate in nursing from Northeastern University. His journey from a bedside nurse in Boston's major hospitals to leadership roles, including chief executive officer, underscores his versatility and dedication.
Driven by a passion for healthcare improvement, Morgan's vision aligns seamlessly with LRVNA's commitment to providing quality and compassionate care. His emphasis on diversity and inclusion further resonates with its mission to cater to the multifaceted needs of the Lakes Region community.
"It's an honor to join the LRVNA, especially during its centennial year," Morgan said. "Together, we'll continue to enhance our services and make a positive impact on every life we touch."
Away from his professional commitments, Morgan cherishes family moments and indulges in skiing, boating and golf. His affiliations with multiple military, nursing and nonprofit organizations demonstrate his broader commitment to community welfare.
