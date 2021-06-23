In business, first impressions are important. When a business is offering a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience, first impressions are everything.
On June 12, a capacity crowd came together to celebrate the opening night of the Lakeport Opera House. For so many reasons, the unveiling of this remarkable new entertainment venue made an indelible first impression.
The Lakeport Opera House experience
The Opera House harkens back to the 1940s-era Copacabana with a modern flare.
The redesigned theater was renovated using the existing bones of the original building.
“There are a variety of live music venues in the area for people to choose from, so we wanted to create a unique entertainment experience,” said Opera House Director Tim James Everett during a tour before the doors opened. “We wanted to create a more cosmopolitan vibe for the space.”
Cocktail tables line the perimeter, and there are end tables adjacent to most seats. The overstuffed, designer chairs in the front row ensure the best seats in the house are also the most comfortable.
The mezzanine features more overstuffed designer chairs, cocktail tables and reserved seating.
The space is intimate, with the theatre configured for seating 170 guests. There isn’t a bad seat in the house.
The show
New England sports legend, Heisman Trophy winner, and retired National Football League quarterback Doug Flutie and his Flutie Brothers Band rocked the sold-out opening night audience.
The band made great use of the Opera House's state-of-the-art sound system, and the acoustics generated an exceptional sound as they ripped through a 90-plus minute set.
When lead guitarist and Laconia native Mike Smith launched into a Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels “Devil With a Blue Dress” medley, a dance party broke out in the mezzanine. Shortly after, “I Know A Little” by Lynyrd Skynyrd brought the boogie to the rest of the crowd on the main floor.
Smith shared the love for the Opera House, posting on Facebook, "You guys knocked it out of the park! Probably one of the best sounding rooms from the stage that I’ve ever seen (heard) and you guys addressed every detail to perfection!"
A stunning interior
From the original artwork in the two-story bar to light fixtures and restrooms which deserve a post of their own, the attention to detail is apparent at every turn. Working with Dallas-based designer Stephanie Moore Hager, the Everett brothers have crafted an air of sophisticated elegance that’s not stuffy.
The gorgeous new exterior
Built in the mid-19th century, the rundown opera house hadn’t hosted a live performance in over 60 years. The building had long become an eyesore.
For the Scott Everett, opening night was the culmination of three years of planning, designing, investing, restoring, and renovating the original Lakeport Opera House.
Now, the Opera House is an architectural showpiece in a community that’s well on its way to restoration.
Take a bow
Sure, there are a number of music and entertainment venues in the region offering amenities like food and beverage service; the Tupelo Music Hall in Londonderry, or the State Theater in Portland, Maine. But with the attention given to every detail, and the premium placed on providing excellent service, the Lakeport Opera House elevates the live entertainment experience to a whole new level.
“All in all I thought it was a home run,” James Everett told me the day following the opening night show. “I received 50 texts and messages about how amazing the experience was.”
“Obviously it's natural to see some things to improve on,” he added, “which is exciting as well because the experience will just keep getting better.”
If there's only get one chance to make a first impression, opening night left the crowd extremely impressed. For that, opening night at the Lakeport Opera House earns a standing ovation. Bravo!
