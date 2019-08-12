WOLFEBORO — In August and September, Wright Museum will host a film festival celebrating Oscar-Winning actress Donna Reed.
The festival will begin with 'See Here, Private Hargrove' on Tuesday, Aug. 13. 'The Human Comedy' will be shown on Aug. 20, followed by 'They Were Expendable' on Aug. 27, and 'From Here to Eternity' on Sept. 3.
The festival is notable not only because of the iconic movies, but also because Reed’s daughter will be in attendance. “We are thrilled to have Mary Owen here,” said museum Executive Director Mike Culver.
Although she won’t be able to make it to every screening, Owen expressed excitement about speaking and introducing the first film of the festival. “I wish I lived closer,” Owen said. “I would join you all for each screening, as I never tire of seeing her work on the big screen.”
'See Here, Private Hargrove' will be shown at Wolfeboro Towne Hall, and the other films will be screened at Wright Museum’s movie theater.
The Donna Reed exhibit will be open through Oct. 31. Culver said it reveals how every homefront American of that era, even movie stars, did their part for the war. “Like many of the Hollywood stars of the period, she received many letters from servicemen,” he said. “Many even wrote that she was like the girl they had left behind and that she was what they were fighting for.”
Reed began her acting career in the 1940s and was only 20 when the war started, the same age as many of the servicemen.
According to Owen, Reed personally replied to every letter she received. After her passing in 1986, Owen said she found more than 350 of the letters the servicemen had written her mother, which are now featured in the exhibit.
“It will no doubt be very emotional seeing mom's letters,” she said. “I've been living with them since 2007, but it will be a very emotional experience seeing them on display.”
When asked how she hopes people remember her mother, Owen said, “I would want them to remember her as an actress who cared deeply about her country and used her influence to that end. And that, no matter who she portrayed in her films and the TV show, she represented the American heart.”
For more information about the film festival, visit wrightmuseum.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
