WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of World War II will honor the 100th anniversary of American Legions by offering free admission to members on May 1, opening day for the 2019 season.
“What better way to honor the organization that has long honored veterans than with free access to a museum that tells their stories every day?” said museum Executive Director Mike Culver. “Free admission is just a small token of our gratitude to these service members.”
Culver said the Wright has been a place respected by many persons, especially those who have served.
“We think this is a great way to celebrate the 100th anniversary,” he said. “We hope this promotion will bring in a lot of new faces and be a great kickoff to the 2019 season. We hope many of the new visitors will return every year to see what we are offering.”
Commander of Alton American Legion and Wright volunteer, Marty Chabot said he thinks the promotion is a great idea.
“It is a great way to say ‘thank you’ to veterans, and it is a good way to promote the museum as well,” Chabot added.
Taking place on May 1, the promotion will allow free museum access to anyone with valid American Legion identification.
To learn more about the Wright Museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
