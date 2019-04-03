WOLFEBORO — The last of the Wolfeboro Area Farmers’ Market indoor sales of the season are set to take place on Saturday, April 6, and Saturday, April 20, with vendors planning special offerings in advance of the Easter and Passover holidays. Whether shoppers are looking for freshly baked challah bread, pasture-raised chickens or locally produced honey, market vendors are ready to finish the season.
The Wolfeboro Area Farmers’ Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church Wolfeboro, 115 S. Main St., with on-site parking.
Each April market will feature at least 12 vendors. Naturally and organically raised meats, poultry and eggs, as well as local honey, maple syrup and baked goods, including gluten-free, will be available.
Many vendors will continue in the summer outdoor market season, which begins May 23.
Athena’s Bees of Center Ossipee brings honey, candles and environmentally friendly beeswax food wraps to the market, along with other special bee-related items.
“This winter’s markets have affirmed my passion for raising honey bees, and at the same time have given me a chance to pass along their honey to appreciative local hands,” said Athena Contus, beekeeper and vendor. Contus also offers a line of medicinally infused herbal honeys and enjoys talking about honey and wellness with her customers.
D.J. Walkey of Seabrisket Bakery in Brookfield brings artisanal bread and pastries to the market, and will offer candy made from the maple syrup she and her husband produce on the farm.
“I am making maple candies in various shapes, like horses, chickens, cows, bunnies and, of course, maple leaves,” she said.
In addition to baked goods and sweets, including maple meringues, Walkey will sell the farm’s maple syrup, “New Hampshire’s first farm crop of the year, with harvest beginning when there’s four to five feet of snow on the ground.”
The Wolfeboro Area Farmers’ Market continues to offer the Double SNAP program for nutritional assistance recipients, who can use their Electronic Benefits Cards at the market. With the help of individual and business donations, and financial support from the market, EBT cardholders will receive shopping tokens to spend $2 for every $1 withdrawn from their EBT cards.
For more information about the Wolfeboro Area Farmers’ Market, visit WolfeboroAreaFarmersMar
ket.com, or Facebook.com/WolfeboroAreaFarmers
Market.
