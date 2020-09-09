MEREDITH — Meredith Frame Shop, 73 Main St., is sponsoring an art exhibit featuring the watercolors of local artist Marc Bard. The exhibit will adhere strictly to all current New Hampshire safety measures and will be open Sept. 10-30. Many watercolors were inspired by local scenes around the Lakes Region and all have been donated to the gallery by the artist. All proceeds from painting sales will benefit the Meredith Food Pantry.
A reception celebrating the opening of the exhibit, sponsored by Hermit Woods Winery, will be 3–5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. To support the cause, 50 percent of proceeds from the reception will be donated by Hermit Woods Winery to the Meredith Food Pantry.
Meredith Frame Shop is at 73 Main St.
