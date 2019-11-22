MEREDITH — Artist Teresa D'Esopo Spinner will display several new paintings in a three-day show at VynnArt Gallery. The exhibit opened Nov. 21, and Spinner will be at the gallery for a meet and greet on Saturday, Nov. 23, 1-4 p.m.
Spinner, a native of New Haven, Conn., began her art career at the Whitney School of Art. She later studied sculpture and painting at Bennington College, the Paier School of Art and Yale University. She established her reputation during her travels around the U.S. and Europe. Her first solo exhibitions were in the 1970s in Texas and Puerto Rico. Spinner's pencil sketches attracted the greatest praise until she established herself in oils in Romantic Realism.
"I love to paint...moving oil around the canvas. It is like making a puzzle into a picture," said Spinner. "I love portraiture when I can capture a certain expression...not the bored or painful look of the posed sitter but the lively or impish look of a child or the delight of a parent. When I have a sitting, I talk to the model and engage them in something interesting. That way I get an animated look and some real expression."
