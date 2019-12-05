MEREDITH — 'Urinetown,' a musical as outrageous as its title, is full of satire and hilarity.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse Education Department production is energetic thanks to the student actors, with performances Dec. 6-8 in Meredith. The multiple award-winning musical by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis is a timeless fable that offers social commentary and political satire, tempered with love, envy and greed, all while being relentlessly funny.
Set in a apocalyptic future where water is precious, a decades-long drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The Urine Good Company controls public amenities, gathering power and profits by charging for use of facilities. Punishment for breaking the rules can earn someone a trip to Urinetown.
But it is still America, and the seeds of revolution run deep. Unlikely heroes band together and a revolution is born – complete with romance, rivalry, heroes and villains. Will the floodgates open? Can freedom triumph? What happens to the exiles – and what will become of the heroes? Clever songs and a cast of quirky characters drive the engaging fable that illustrates the truth to be found in fiction.
Directed by Timothy L’Ecuyer with music direction by Judy Hayward, the cast includes Beau Auger as Officer Lockstock, Tyler Browne as Bobby Strong, Chelsea Sasserson as Little Sally, Mackenzie Jollie as Hope Cladwell, Gabe Staples as Caldwell B. Cladwell, and Hailey Kaliscik as Penelope Pennywise. Other cast members include Drea Campo, Jack Carder, Gabriella DeCarli, Riley DeGange, Phoebe DiBona-Libertore, Sophia Fessenden, Forest Hamel, Laryssa Humphrey, Drew Madore, Lila Miller, Jackson Mitchell, Claire Neely, Kathryn Osburn, Sophie Pankhurst, Keegan Ridings, Miles Sargent, Grace Southworth, Parker Tirrell, Aliya Walthall, and Becca Wittenberg.
The production features choreography by Chris Hendricks, Zach Glennon as stage manager, Andrew Stuart with set design, costumes by Lesley Pankhurst, Thom Beaulieu on sound, Meredith C. Browne on lights, and Melissa Mellor with props, and is sponsored by the Schrader Family.
Performances at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, 33 Footlight Drive, are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at 2 p.m. Tickets available by visiting winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, and by phone at 603-279-0333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.