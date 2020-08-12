August is the eighth month on the Gregorian calendar, which was introduced to us by Pope Gregory XIII and came into general use in 1582. The word august, which derives from the Latin, can mean majestic dignity or grandeur. If you were born in August and have any interest in astrological signs you probably know that you are either a Leo, a lion full of energy (July 23 to Aug. 22) or a Virgil (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22), who are described as logical, practical and systematic in their approach to life, an earth sign.
I think of August as nurturing, sensitive and compassionate. There is nothing to celebrate in August that demands our attention. Like March, it is self-effacing, slipped in between those months that demand attention, like July with its celebrations, fireworks, parades and festivities, or Labor Day, which signals the beginning of a new season and is a time when we begin to think about preparations and planning for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. These are months that demand our attention and cannot be avoided.
August is the month when the wildflowers fill the fields and can be found along the edges of lakes and streams. Black-eyed susans, Queen Anne’s lace, buttercups, partridge peas and button bush. Black-eyed Susan is the Maryland state flower, designated in 1918 and was the inspiration for the University of Southern Mississippi school colors (black and gold) suggested by Florence Burrow Pope, a member of the first graduating class in 1912. I admit that black-eyed Susan’s are my very favorite flower and during August I keep bouquets of them in every room. This summer I can look out of my window across a large swarth of wildflowers in the fields that define the landscape.
August is the month when we can enjoy fresh garden vegetables. Fill our bags at Moulton Farm in Meredith, Beans and Greens in Gilford, Gilmanton Community Farmer’s Market, or at farm stands that appear along the roadside. Fresh sweet corn, green beans, all varieties of squash, cucumbers, lettuce and other greens. We will miss these vegetables late in the fall, when we’re back in the market buying our vegetables that are flown in from another state or even another country. A fresh tomato plucked from the vine or raspberries and fresh blueberries are divine. There is no comparison with what is to come.
Our lives have been filled with unexpected events and circumstances over the last few months. Now in August we have the time and the space to renew and enjoy: the quiet whistling of the wind in the trees, the lapping of the waves against the shores and across the rocks, the beauty of the clouds floating in the sky and the pure music and songs of the birds. Shy, quiet August is my favorite month.
Elizabeth Howard is an author and journalist. Her books include: Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited (Easton Studio Press, 2015), A Day with Bonefish Joe (David R. Godine, 2015), Queen Anne’s Lace and Wild Blackberry Pie, (Thornwillow Press, 2011). You can send her a note at: Elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com
