MEREDITH — A familiar name and creative style returns to The League of NH Craftsmen for its 2020 Annual Ornament. Titled Midnight Clear, this year’s ornament was designed by Ken Kantro, of Biddeford, ME. Kantro is a 40-year juried member of the League of NH Craftsmen, whose past artwork has been displayed at the Smithsonian Museum and enjoyed by enthusiasts from around the world. Ken was the first artist selected to create an ornament for the League when the concept of a yearly ornament was conceived. In the past 30 years he has been chosen two more times with his nature inspired designs.
This years limited-edition Annual Ornament Midnight Clear, features a scene inspired by the majesty of New Hampshire’s mountains and the quiet solitude of its winters. Each handcrafted pewter ornament is dated, numbered, and signed by the artist. The ornament comes gift-boxed and sells for $25.
Available exclusively at the League of NH Craftsmen-Meredith Fine Craft gallery. Located at 279 DW Hwy, Meredith. 603-279-7920.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.