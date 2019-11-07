LACONIA — The Cadillac Three — Jaren Johnston (lead vocals), Neil Mason (percussion), and Kelby Ray (lap steel guitar) — will bring their Nashville talents to the Granite State Music Hall on Friday, Nov. 15.
Their amplified live show highlights their distinctive musical stylings, that hover between country anthems, hard-and-heavy rock ballads, and traditional southern experiences.
The trio recently released a song they co-wrote, “Crackin’ Cold Ones With The Boys” along with “All The Makin’s Of A Saturday Night” which ESPN/ABC are highlighting on College Football broadcasts throughout the season. They also have performed cuts for Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Miranda Lambert and Steven Tyler.
Grammy®-nominated frontman Jaren Johnson picked up a CMA Triple Play Award for No. 1 hits “Beachin’” (Jake Owen), “Sunshine & Whiskey” (Frankie Ballard) and “Raise ’Em Up” (Keith Urban ft. Eric Church), which earned him an ACM Award nomination for Song of the Year.
The 2019 CMA International Award nominees have cultivated a following on tours and at festivals while also selling out headline stops across Europe.
“Like Kings of Leon before them, they’re poised for their first big break in the U.K. — where they’ve sold out every headlining show for nearly two years — before conquering their U.S. home turf,” heralded Rolling Stone.
The Granite State Music Hall is located 546 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.