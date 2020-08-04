WOLFEBORO — The Art Place will hold its semi-annual Peter Ferber Gallery Show featuring his new, original paintings, Saturday, Aug. 8. The unveiling will commence at 9:30 a.m.
The gallery show is held twice a year in February and in August. This year, certain guidelines will be followed to keep all safe. The Art Place will require masks to be worn, which will be available free at the store. Store capacity may be limited. Ferber will be present at the show, although a reception is not possible.
Ferber’s artwork will be on display through Aug. 22, or as long as paintings are available.
The Art Place is at 9 N. Main St. For more information, call 603 569-6159 or 866-569-6159. Updates are available by visiting theartplace.biz or @theartplacewolfeboro on Facebook.
