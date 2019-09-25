LACONIA — The Veterans Count Lakes Region Chapter is hosting their 4th Annual Red, White & Brew Craft Beer and Wine Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Funspot.
The event, made possible by Service Credit Union, will take place 1-4 p.m., with VIP hour from noon to 1 p.m., sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and featuring a bloody Mary bar. All proceeds benefit Veterans Count, the philanthropic arm of Easterseals Military & Veterans Services.
Guests will sample craft beer from 14 craft brewers, and wine from eight local brokers and private wineries, enjoy bites from Sal’s Pizza Laconia, Crescent City Kitchen, and Winni Wagon. In addition, there will be a silent auction, raffles, free car show, entertainment from The Bob Pratte Band, and vendor booths. Veterans will be honored throughout the day with tributes to each branch, and, with proof of military status, Funspot will be giving away goodies in honor of Military Appreciation Day.
Event sponsors include AmeriGas, Amoskeag Beverages, Atlantic Broadband, Bank of New Hampshire, BootLeggers, Campbell Plumbing & HVAC, Coca Cola, East Coast Flightcraft, Funspot, Mix 94.1FM, Sal’s Pizza Laconia, Service Credit Union, Smart Storage Solutions, South End Media, The Home Beautiful, The NASWA Resort, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Verizon Wireless, and The Weirs Times.
For tickets, visit vetscount.org/nh/events until Sept. 26, and at the gate on Sept. 28. For additional information, contact Christine Pederson at 603-621-3429.
