LACONIA — Witness the history behind the nation’s shrine of democracy in the new documentary series. Chip into the history of the men whose faces are sculptured and the men who sculpted them in the seven-part chronicle, containing detailed biographies and virtual tours of Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial.
Wednesday, March 27 at 2 p.m. in Taylor Community’s Woodside Theater, 'Mount Rushmore: Monument Men Part III' will be screened, highlighting Abraham Lincoln. This free event is open to the public, but reservations are required by calling Brenda at 603-366-1226.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
