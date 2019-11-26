Streetcar Kids Youth Theatre casts 'A Seussified Christmas Carol'
LACONIA — Rehearsals are underway for Streetcar Kids Youth Theatre’s winter show, 'A Seussified Christmas Carol.' Twenty-three children from Belmont, Gilford, Gilmanton, Laconia and Plymouth were cast to play the characters in the reinvention of a Charles Dickens classic. Written by Peter Bloedel, the show is told in rhyming couplets that are reminiscent of those by Dr. Seuss.
Throughout the show, the audience will meet beloved characters. Scrooge is played by seventh grader Luc Martin of Gilmanton. He said, “'A Christmas Carol' just happens to be one of my favorite Christmas movies.” He enjoys acting and is excited to bring his character to life.
Kallie Trudeau, a third grader from Belmont, plays a sailor in the ensemble, in her sixth show. She too likes acting and spending time with friends at rehearsals. Performing as Younger Scrooge in his second show with the theatre company is Connor Hodgdon, a fourth grader from Gilford. He said, “I am excited that I got a bigger part. I really like acting and being someone else. I like meeting new friends.”
Appearing in her very first show, portraying the role of Narrator 2 is Julie Pugh, a seventh grader from Gilmanton. She enjoys acting and making people laugh. She said, “I am so excited, we are going to have lots of costume changes, I can’t wait to get out there on stage and perform for the audience and say my lines.”
Other cast members include Isabella Cottrell, Kelsey Trudeau, Tanner Olson, Keenan Wilcox, Kayla Kender, Athena Booth, Kilean Fredette, Jaime Waldron, Tristyn Fleury, Siera Kender, Maia Heller, Natalie Martin, Damon Cottrell, Conner Nugent, Cooper Plourde, Aria Corum, Bridget Wilcox, Evelyn Smith and Dani Ruiter.
Ring in the holiday season with a whimsical show for the whole family. 'A Seussified Christmas Carol' is co-produced and co-directed by Raelyn Cottrell and Becky Fredette. Performances will be at the Laconia High School Auditorium, Dec. 6-7 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Visit www.streetcarcompany.com for more information.
