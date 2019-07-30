GILFORD — New Sound Concerts is celebrating the 22nd annual SoulFest with music, love and action featuring multiple Grammy-Award winning Christian artists to perform at Gunstock Mountain Resort from August 1-3.
This summer festival gathers over 10,000 attendees and more than 75 artists and speakers. With four stages of live musical performances and dynamic speaking sessions, Gunstock provides the perfect setting for SoulFest: New England’s premier Christian music festival.
Unique to SoulFest, the Songwriter’s Circle will be hosted daily at the indoor stage known as Mercy Street and will feature multiple artists of varying genres to perform together in the round, including artists Brad Corrigan of Dispatch, Phil Keaggy, Mac Powell, and Matt Maher.
In line with New Sound Concerts’ dedication to bring music, love and action to the forefront of SoulFest, it hosts a series featuring local and international speakers. The “Soul University” series is designed to converse with and engage the SoulFest audience in the arts, modern culture, as well as awareness leading to action in fighting social injustice. The 2019 series will feature five panels covering topics that address the refugee crisis, homelessness, suicide prevention and awareness, human trafficking, ethical purchasing, and opioid addiction and recovery.
A variety of activities will be available for all ages, including open mic, a guided nature walk, outdoor games and inflatables, art and faith installations, fair-trade vendors and shopping, educational exhibitions, cornhole, giant Jenga, and a number of outdoor activities and adventures provided by Gunstock: zip-lining, a mountain coaster, rock climbing, an aerial treetop adventure, climbing walls, Segway tours, and more.
Take the scenic chair lift to The Mountain Top stage; an acoustic setup accompanied by a lush, panoramic view of Lake Winnipesaukee. Honored to once again feature this unique, life-changing event filled with inspirational music from award winning artists and engaging workshops by world-renowned speakers, New Sound Concerts invites people to experience it all at once with the beautiful backdrop of New Hampshire’s Belknap Mountains.
To preview the full artist lineup, event schedule, or to purchase SoulFest tickets and upgrades, visit www.TheSoulFest.com.
