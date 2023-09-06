GILFORD — Singer-songwriter Katie Dobbins says her favorite places to perform are intimate spaces where she can share her songs and the stories behind them.
Growing up in Gilford, Dobbins has been in singing and dancing groups since she was 10. “After high school, I went to Bates College,” she says. “I got a degree in liberal arts and English with a double minor in music and education and a master’s degree with a major in special education. Later, I taught in Boston for 10 years.”
Like many others, Dobbins relocated to a less-populated area when the pandemic hit. She moved back to Gilford, never expecting to remain permanently in the Lakes Region. She taught remotely, but returning to New Hampshire showed her how much she missed the area. “This is home,” she stresses. “I love the lake, the hiking, and the community here.”
Living in her hometown allowed Dobbins to do something she had dreamed of for a long time: pursue music. Although she had sung in the choir in college, between working and city life, there seemed to be little time to see where a career performing could lead.
“For a few years, I wanted to pursue music full-time, but it was scary,” she recalls. “Once I was back in Gilford, I realized I had the time, and if I didn’t do it now, I might miss the chance. I would always wonder what could have happened if I pursued a music career. I decided to go for it.
“At first, I did online streaming of my music and found people supported my writing and songs,” Dobbins recalls.
Her first in-person performance was at an outdoor event presented by the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. She also played at the Rotary Park music series presented by the Belknap Mill in Laconia. “I played at a lot of outdoor places, like farmers markets and Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery’s outdoor beer garden in Meredith,” Dobbins says.
Dobbins has been writing songs for years, and finds inspiration everywhere. It could be on a hiking trail, sitting quietly, or talking with a friend. No place is off-limits for song inspiration. She produced her song “When Seasons Change” from her home studio, and has a new song that came out in July titled “Just Cause I Can,” and another to be released in September called “Wild.”
Songwriting is essential to Dobbins, and her work is constantly growing. “Song inspiration can be overwhelming,” she adds. “I create the melody and lyrics at the same time and then sit down and finish it at the piano or with my guitar.”
Dobbins writes about her experiences, family and life lessons. “My spiritual faith is strong, and that comes out as well. Writing comes naturally to me, and I enjoy journaling, poetry, and writing things after they happen.”
One of her songs is titled “Post-It Notes.”
“It’s a cute love story,” Dobbins explains. “My aunt and uncle leave Post-It love notes all over their house for each other. It’s an amazing way to show their love.” Observing that simple act of love spurred Dobbins to write the song that has become a favorite with her fans.
Dobbins also thanks her parents for their support of her music career.
Her faith is important to her, and she leads the music on Sunday mornings for The Alpine Church, which meets weekly at the top of Gunstock Mountain — year round. Dobbins laughs, “I play outside even in the winter, but it’s worth it.”
Dobbins has dreams and goals, like any performer, but she says, “I don’t want to chase fame. But I love what I do, and I want to share it with others and do this for my lifetime. Of course, making a living at it is important, too.”
She is moving forward with her goals and has been playing around the Lakes Region about twice a week this summer and will be doing so into the fall.
While living in Boston, Dobbins hosted and performed in a “In the Round” series of concerts. She enjoyed it and wanted to try something similar in the Lakes Region. She created a monthly show at Hermit Woods called Songwriter Round-Up. Dobbins is joined by other musicians and songwriters each month for a casual evening performance. The events are held in The Loft and have fast become an anticipated monthly happening. The next show will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Visit hermitwoods.com for a schedule of the shows.
From the top of Gunstock to the Hermit Woods stage, Dobbins loves to perform her original songs. “All I want to do is share my music and give back that energy,” she says.
Dobbins will perform at the Biergarten at Beans & Greens Farm from 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 8. For a full list of upcoming shows, visit katiedobbinsmusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.