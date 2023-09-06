GILFORD — Singer-songwriter Katie Dobbins says her favorite places to perform are intimate spaces where she can share her songs and the stories behind them.

Growing up in Gilford, Dobbins has been in singing and dancing groups since she was 10. “After high school, I went to Bates College,” she says. “I got a degree in liberal arts and English with a double minor in music and education and a master’s degree with a major in special education. Later, I taught in Boston for 10 years.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.