CONCORD — Acoustic duo Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage will perform at the Spotlight Café at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m.
Using a single microphone and singing intimate duets with just mountain dulcimer, dobro and guitar for accompaniment, Sanders and Savage evoke memories of Gram and Emmylou, Shirley and Davey, or Gillian and David, but their warm distilling of musical influences from both sides of the Atlantic produces a refined sound that is decidedly their own.
Tickets are available by calling 603-225-1111, visiting ccanh.com, or going to the box office at 44 South Main St., Concord, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
