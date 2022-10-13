Autumn is the colorful, yet subtle, interlude between summer and winter. A grace note, that slips in quietly and then one morning, after a rain or blustery winds, disappears. This year, with controversial political campaigns across the United States, a war in Ukraine, and the devastating toll of Hurricane Ian in Florida, our focus has shifted from thinking about the seasons. Perhaps the beauty of the fall and the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival will change that. This year the Pumpkin Festival has added a craft and artisan show on Beacon Street, next to the Belknap Mill. Vendors with a variety of crafts will be in downtown Laconia.

We can also anticipate Halloween. My neighbors have already started decorating the façades of their homes with scary spiders and webs that entangle ghosts and skulls. Pumpkins line the steps leading up to the front door. Witches are posted next to pots, stirring their brew. These decorations bring a smile and a moment of fantasy to our minds.

