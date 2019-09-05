MEREDITH — Plymouth State University senior Mikayla Osgood will debut her work in an exhibit at VynnArt Gallery with an opening reception on Friday, Sept. 6, from 4-7 p.m. The show will continue through the month of September.
“Photography is a way to capture a time in my life, something that makes me feel, or something I want to revisit or see again. As an artist, I revisit these memories by rebuilding them out of paint. I am essentially interested in creating art from photography I have taken, and most of the works seen are landscapes of places I've been. My paintings are mostly realistic but have texture to them that adds more depth to draw the viewer into locations such as Hawaii, Maine, Cape Cod," explained Osgood.
A Wolfeboro resident, Osgood works with anything from charcoal, to watercolor, but acrylic is her most chosen medium. “I am pleased to use my venue to promote young local talent,” said Vynnie Hale, gallery owner. “It was also a bonus to learn that she is my second cousin.”
VynnArt is located at 30 Main St., Suite A. This show is open and free to the public.
