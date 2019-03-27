PLYMOUTH — Nearly 400 collegiate dancers from across the region will travel to Plymouth State University to participate in the American College Dance Association New England Conference from April 4-7. Students and dance faculty from more than 35 colleges and universities will participate in workshops, seminars and classes throughout the weekend. They will also host several performances, which will be open to the public.
“Hosting the annual conference at Plymouth State gives us a tremendous opportunity to showcase how the university’s Integrated Clusters model can help build critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” said Amanda Whitworth, director of dance at PSU. “PSU faculty members will host sessions that will take participants beyond technical movement and more traditional elements of dance and introduce them to concepts of entrepreneurship and innovation in dance, including personal branding, event planning, and marketing – all of which are important elements of the creative economy.”
The upcoming conference represents collaboration between PSU programs, including the dance program, the physical therapy program, and the Silver Center for the Arts. Physical therapy graduate students will use a dance-focused, functional, movement screen to help attendees understand how functional movement relates to the practice and athleticism of dance.
The public is invited to attend several performances throughout the weekend at PSU’s Silver Center for the Arts on Thursday, April 4; Friday, April 5; and Saturday, April 6, at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, April 7, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students, seniors and children; PSU students, faculty and staff may attend at no cost.
Performances will highlight all dance styles and genres. After each piece, a professional panel will provide comments and feedback.
The New Hampshire Dance Alliance, New Hampshire Creative Community Network, New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, N-Squared Dance Company and PSU alumna-founded Pantos Project Dance will also participate in the conference.
For more information, visit www.regonline.com/builder/site/Default.aspx?EventID=2524181 or contact Amanda Whitworth, director of dance at aewhitworth@plymouth.edu or 603-535-2713.
To purchase tickets to a performance, visit plymouthstatetickets.universitytickets.com/w.
For more information about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
