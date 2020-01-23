TILTON — Anyone can take a photo, but that doesn’t necessarily make them a photographer. To make award-winning photos requires knowing how and what to do for the best results. To help aspiring photographers acquire these skills, Lakes Region Art Association professional photographers Jay Fitzpatrick and Ellen Goddard are co-hosting a workshop on Saturday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m.-noon, at the LRAA Gallery at Tanger Outlets. The workshop, Basic Photo Processing in Photoshop, will focus on how to use Photoshop to adjust brightness, add or reduce contrast and saturation, and straighten and crop images. It will also cover the best formats, how to clean up unwanted elements, and how to resize images for printing and posting. To register for the course, visit the LRAA Gallery, 120 Laconia Road, Suite 132, open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., call 603-455-6595, or email jall@tds.net. Class size is limited to the first 10 registered students.
