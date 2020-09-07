PLYMOUTH — For 46 years, the Pemigewasset Choral Society has brought music to communities in Central New Hampshire and provided singing and instrumental opportunities. After a December 2019 concert series in Gilford, Franklin and Plymouth featuring the Vivaldi Gloria, the society canceled their spring concerts to protect both the chorus and audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concerts are still not possible, but making music is more important than ever for the nearly 90 singers in the chorus. Director Will Gunn and Board Chair Ann Nichols have created an opportunity for the Pemi Choral Society to provide a space to safely gather, connect, share love for music, and sing this fall.
Chorus members will meet virtually via Zoom on Monday nights, beginning Sept. 14. Rehearsals will include vocalizing, singing rounds and working on pieces selected for a future concert. Gunn will hold Zoom rehearsals for sopranos and altos 7-7:45 p.m., and tenors and basses 7:50-8:35 p.m.
The chorus will also extend an opportunity for community members to join them and sing. For more information, visit pemichoral.org/join-us.html.
