GILFORD — The Gilford Community Band will perform its annual Independence Day Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at the Weeks Bandstand. There will be a selection of patriotic music, including marching band tunes.
Refreshments will be strawberry shortcake dessert, sponsored by the volunteers of the Thompson-Ames Historical Society.
The concert will be conducted by long-time director Lyvie Beyrent, assisted by Lauren Fountain. There will be a special dedication to a long-time advocate of the American flag and supporter of the band.
In case of inclement weather, the concert and desserts will be moved to the Gilford High School Performing Arts Center.
For more information, contact Lyvie Beyrent at lbeyrent@sau73.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.