MEREDITH — Rain, wind and cold weather does not stop the heartiest of plein air painters. If an artist sees a scene or has the opportunity to paint outdoors, they will go for it no matter what the conditions.

That was the case at a recent Meredith on Canvas outdoor painting event. Plein air is a term that refers to artists who paint outdoors. On two chosen Sundays, May 7 and June 4, a group of artists painted at various locations downtown after scoping out the area. Working in oils, acrylics, or watercolor, the artists hailed from the Lakes Region, and a few even made their way from the Tri-City Region to paint with fellow artists.

