MEREDITH — Rain, wind and cold weather does not stop the heartiest of plein air painters. If an artist sees a scene or has the opportunity to paint outdoors, they will go for it no matter what the conditions.
That was the case at a recent Meredith on Canvas outdoor painting event. Plein air is a term that refers to artists who paint outdoors. On two chosen Sundays, May 7 and June 4, a group of artists painted at various locations downtown after scoping out the area. Working in oils, acrylics, or watercolor, the artists hailed from the Lakes Region, and a few even made their way from the Tri-City Region to paint with fellow artists.
The May 7 event had sunshine and clear skies, making conditions perfect for an outdoor painting event. Bonnie Edwards, co-coordinator for the Meredith on Canvas event, said, “This is our first year doing the event, and we planned to do this for three weekends, the first being in May, then June. There will be another plein air event on July 2. We are hoping for good weather for the next event.”
While it was unfortunate the June event was rainy and chilly, 11 artists braved the weather and set up their easels and canvases around town. They were philosophical about the weather, and many found covered spots on porches of businesses or in sheltered doorways.
Meredith artist Janet Sanguedolce, who paints and also is known for her ceramic work, was set up in a small park next to the Frog Rock Tavern on Main Street. She was painting a view of a local scene and laughed off the weather. “I am going to keep painting today if I can. I’ve been here since 10 a.m. and it just started to rain.”
She planned to find cover and set up to continue work on a watercolor in progress. “I’ve been interested in art since I was 11 years old,” she added. “I exhibit my pottery at Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery in Meredith, and the Riverside Artisans in Bristol." She said she plans to attend the next event in July.
Also on Main Street, two artists were packing up after a morning of painting. Joan Barnum of Plymouth is an oil painter and was enjoying the event, but the rain proved to be a challenge.
Ed Van Dorn of Hebron is an oil painter and was working on a value study of a street scene, but also decided to stop for the day because of the rain. Both are planning to be at the next event.
Under cover at the entrance to a building at the Mill Falls Marketplace, Vynnie Hale, coordinator for the event, and friend Paul Moreau of Laconia were painting views of the waterfall and flowers. Hale, who co-owns The Galleries at 30 Main, was working on a scene of the pathway to his gallery, and said his painting was in its early stages. He enjoys working in oils and was determined to tough out the cold and wet weather to continue painting, and would return for the next event in July.
Moreau is Hale's co-owner of the gallery, and he also works in oils. Moreau related that he paints landscapes and figural work. He did the May painting event and also plans to paint outside at the July 2 event.
According to Edwards, a group of painters was meeting socially, offering members a chance to discuss their artwork. One member mentioned it might be a good idea to do a summertime plein air event in Meredith. In January, the group started planning the dates, and how to market the happening.
“We decided if we were to do the plein air event, we would ask the Greater Meredith Program to support us on social media. We got permission to use porches in the downtown area," Edwards said.
The group decided to paint along the Do the Loop trail, which the Greater Meredith Program offers to the public to showcase businesses. The trail encompasses downtown, with scenic locations along the way. The artists found this the perfect area to set up their easels and capture beauty.
The group hopes visitors will stop and watch the plein air painters and ask questions at the next event. Spectators can purchase a painting they like right off the easel, with a percentage going to the organizing group to go toward event expenses.
Zack Mafera of Tuftonboro, another one of the organizers, was also painting at the June 4 event. He was immersed in capturing the details of a nearby fountain and shrugged off the rainy weather, secure under the porch roof at the Meredith Historical Society Museum on Main Street.
“This is my first recent foray into plein air painting; I haven’t done it for years. I work for the League of NH Craftsmen in Meredith, and I have always been interested in painting.”
Nancy Rowley of the League also is an organizer of the event.
Two artists found shelter under porches on Main Street. Charlie Wemyss of Dover was painting a scene of Mill Falls Marketplace. A seasoned painter, Wemyss was eager to explain some of the methods he uses in his painting. He paints with oils on linen and is a full-time artist.
“When Vynnie asked me if I was in for the event, I said yes. This is the first year and while I don’t usually paint street scenes, I am enjoying this opportunity,” he said.
He welcomed the people who stopped to watch while he painted, and to ask questions and chat. As an artist who exhibits often, Wemyss can explain his painting techniques and offer advice to budding artists who might stop by to observe.
On the same porch area as Wemyss, artist Susan E. Hanna of Dover was set up and working on a small painting in oils. She explained she paints on copper because it is a smooth surface and holds her brush strokes very well.
“I spend about 25% of my work plein air painting. I have a gallery studio called SHE Studios.”
Following the final paint-out event in July, the artists will gather on Aug. 6 at Karlins Wine, Cheese & Provisions at 20 Main St. from 1-3 p.m. They will offer their paintings under four tents and visitors can purchase artwork and chat with the artists. Perhaps visitors will recognize a painting they saw earlier in the summer when watching an artist at work on Main Street. This will be a chance to see the work again and perhaps purchase their favorite paintings.
“Karlins will be having a wine tasting as well,” said Edwards. She added the paintings on display will be priced to sell.
The Meredith on Canvas event is in its first year, and the group hopes it will grow with each passing summer season. No matter what the weather, from sunny with blue skies to rainy and chilly, the artists who brave the elements will tell you there is always something to paint in Meredith, offering inspiration everywhere.
For information on the Meredith on Canvas event, visit greatermeredith.org. or facebook.com/meredithoncanvas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.