MEREDITH — Book lovers are invited to join the Friends of the Meredith Library in Concord for Pages and Pastries. The Friends will be celebrating Once Read Books at their new location at Concord Antiques, 97 Storrs St., on Saturday, Nov. 16, noon-2 p.m.
Volunteers who organize the books will be on hand to discuss the subjects, titles, and authors found in the store.
With less than 100 days before the New Hampshire primary, the Once Read Books shelves are stocked with gently used and out-of-print titles on the state’s role in the presidential primary, political movements, and past and present candidates and presidents. The shelves are also stocked with titles filled with holiday ideas.
For more information about Pages and Pastries, email oncereadbooksnh@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.