LACONIA — For the last 23 years, the New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival at Temple B’nai Israel has brought people together from all over the state and beyond. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jewish Food Festival will be a takeout event only. Orders can be placed online by visiting tbinh.org through Aug. 10, and picked up curbside by appointment at the temple, 210 Court St. A drive-thru system will be used for everyone’s safety and masks are required.
In the TBI kitchen, crews of women and men had begun festival preparations, cooking and baking in expectation of hundreds of customers. As the pandemic forced the state to close, so did the TBI kitchen. Committee members, not wishing to disappoint, met via Zoom to develop a take-home version of the festival, following state guidelines for restaurant operations.
The online takeout menu offers popular items from the Jewish Food Festival including blintzes, matzo ball soup, traditional brisket, New York-style knishes, noodle kugel, rugelach, and challah. All items are sold frozen and include instructions for heating.
Fill the freezer with food prepared with love and care. Orders will be filled on a first come, first served basis until inventories are depleted. All questions may be directed to foodfestival@tbinh.org. Place orders by visiting tbinh.org.
