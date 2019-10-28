MEREDITH — Once Read Books has found a temporary home at Concord Antiques, 97 Storrs St. in Concord. Members of Friends of the Meredith Library have run the store, selling out-of-print and gently used books, for several years. It was first located at 44 Main St., and more recently at the Hannaford Shopping Plaza.
Concord Antiques invited Once Read Books to establish a presence in one of their galleries while the friends continue their search for a permanent location.
ORB also offers first editions and signed copies. A section is dedicated to New Hampshire and New England. At Concord Antiques, ORB offers over 3,000 titles, specializing in nonfiction books on outdoor pursuits and activities, crafts and hobbies, gardening and self-sufficiency, politics, military history, and old and new cookbooks. There are also classics and biographies, and books about weather, astronomy, and guides to birds, wildlife, and places of interest. There are volumes of poetry, and books on humor.
Once Read Books will spotlight books of special interest in the coming months. Currently, there is a display of books about the presidency and politics.
Since 2016, ORB has been a member of the New Hampshire Antiquarian Booksellers Association.
Once Read Books also offers a limited number of books at the Laconia Antique Center, 601 Main St.
Once Read Books, on the second floor of the antique center at 97 Storrs St., is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about Once Read Books, email oncereadbooksnh@gmail.com, or visit Concord Antique Gallery on Facebook. For more information about the Friends of the Meredith Library, visit www.meredithlibrary.org/friends.
