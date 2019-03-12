MEREDITH — Earlier this year, the New Hampshire Art Association partnered with Church Landing at Mill Falls to exhibit and sell members work hung near the Cascade Spa.
A new exhibition, now open, is titled Nature’s Repose and features the work of NHAA artists Judy Schubert and Lorwen Connie Nagle.
The collection of original oil paintings by the two artists celebrates nature. The paintings depict scenes from the four seasons.
Schubert is a fine art oil painter with a former career in real estate and sales. Her paintings have shown in several juried shows including the Gallery at 100 Market and Art of Great Bay. She was co-owner at Studio 51 Ceres in Portsmouth until the building was sold last year. She is an associate of Oil Painters of America, a member of the Portrait Society of America, NHAA and Kittery Art Association. For more information, visit www.judyschubert.com.
Nagle is a clinical psychologist and full-time artist. She paints outdoors, and in her studio at Art on the Hill in Kittery, Maine. Nagle is a member of NHAA and the NH Plein Air Society as well as an associate member of Rockport Art Association & Museum and the Guild of Boston Artists. She is represented at Charles Gallery in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Nagle has a weekly podcast called “Sight and Insight” with David P. and Judy Curtis, and she conducts painting workshops with David P. Curtis. For more information, visit www.lorwenpaintings.com and sightandinsight.podbean.com.
Nature’s Repose runs through July 14.
Church Landing at Mill Falls is located at 281 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more information about the New Hampshire Art Association, visit www.nhartassociation.org.
All work in the exhibit will be for sale by contacting the NHAA at 603-431-4230, or emailing nhaa.lynnkrumholz@gmail.com.
