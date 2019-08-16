LACONIA — The New Horizons Band will present a concert Monday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., at the Belknap Mill. The concert is cosponsored by the Laconia Historical and Museum Society and the Belknap Mill.
In addition to old favorites, like "Our Director March," the group will be performing compositions by Robert A. Foss of Laconia and John M. Hubbard, at one-time Lakeport merchant.
"Onward Laconia" was composed by Foss (1880-1963) in the early 1930s, and was probably last publicly performed in Laconia during the Bicentennial of 1976.
At the Weirs in August 1933, the 172nd Regiment Band of Manchester gave a concert that included "Onward Laconia." The conductor complimented Foss on his composition.
This number "occupied a conspicuous place on the band's program and during the playing of the march, Lieut. Gladyz graciously extended his baton to the composer and Mr. Foss directed the musicians during the selection," according to The Laconia Evening Citizen's account of the concert.
Another composition by Foss, "By Lake Winnisquam," with words written by L. Maud Evans, also of Laconia, will also be performed.
Evans (1864-1963), a figure in the South End, published many of her patriotic poems as printed postcards. She also participated in women's suffrage, patriotic ceremonies and helped in efforts to create Wyatt Park.
Foss, a graduate of Laconia High School and the Boston Conservatory of Music, played flute, bass viol and organ among other instruments, and wrote a number of other marches, songs and religious pieces. He made his living as a job printer, operating a shop from his home on Fair Street.
Hubbard's composition, "The Gov. Quinby March," published in 1909 in honor of Henry B. Quinby, governor of New Hampshire 1909-1910, is also planned for the concert.
Hubbard (1862-1952), in addition to writing music, founded a stamp newsletter, owned and operated a shoe store in Lakeport and later in Rochester, and served in the state Legislature and ultimately in the state Senate.
The concert is free and open to the public. For further information, call 603-527-1278 or visit www.laconiahistory.org.
